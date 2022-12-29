Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

