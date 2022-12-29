Dero Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $66,320.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00022134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,614.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00400896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00881584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00599883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00252526 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,155,419 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

