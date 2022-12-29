Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digipath Stock Performance
Shares of DIGP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 75,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,463. Digipath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Digipath
