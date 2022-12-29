Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of DIGP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 75,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,463. Digipath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

