Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

