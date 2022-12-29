Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.1% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DUHP stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

