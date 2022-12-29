Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 63,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%.

