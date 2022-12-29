Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Insider Activity at Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 438,224 shares of company stock valued at $227,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Doma Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

DOMA stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Doma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

