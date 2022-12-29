Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.51 and last traded at 3.51. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.46.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.17 and its 200-day moving average is 3.76.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

