Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.51 and last traded at 3.51. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.46.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.17 and its 200-day moving average is 3.76.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DMPZF)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.