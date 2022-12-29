Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.00 ($43.62) and last traded at €40.50 ($43.09). Approximately 14,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($42.23).

DRW3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($48.19) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

