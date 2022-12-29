Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.35

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.35 and traded as low as C$25.75. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$25.82, with a volume of 43,236 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.51.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

About Dream Unlimited

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.