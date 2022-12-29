Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

