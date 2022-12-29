Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPMLF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $923.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

