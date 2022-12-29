Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 110,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,112. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

