Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.74 on Friday. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

