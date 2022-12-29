eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $424.24 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $424.24 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00601282 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00253542 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00039359 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,264,923,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,264,960,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
