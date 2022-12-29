EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.38) to €23.90 ($25.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF remained flat at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.