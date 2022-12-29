Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.19. 1,222,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

