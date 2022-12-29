Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $365.22 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

