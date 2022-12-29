ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.32

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00226924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32218293 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.