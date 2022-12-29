Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,878,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

