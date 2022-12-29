Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in December

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.