Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,678 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.