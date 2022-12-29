Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $70.79.

