Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.8 %

AB stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.32. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.