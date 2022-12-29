Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 191,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $494,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 70,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 529.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

