Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $855,000 Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Akoustis Technologies worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKTS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.75. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

AKTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.