Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.31 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $148,515.91 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00065659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007773 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,731,519 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

