Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 520,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

