EOS Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $933.18 million and $82.18 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00005199 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007644 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027149 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,352,531 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
