Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 29th (1COV, AAPL, ARDX, AZN, CAG, CARE, DGE, GHG, GSK, LMNR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $3.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($150.86) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($56.72) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $5.71 to $5.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $17.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by China Renaissance from $12.30 to $10.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $16.00.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00.

