ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $9.85 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $1,772.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00226693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00788093 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $26.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

