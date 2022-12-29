Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 147.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESS opened at $209.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.