EthereumFair Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $50.37 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.05330638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00498113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.16 or 0.29513419 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.40457765 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $993,372.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

