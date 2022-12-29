Ethernity Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,776.71 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $76,776.71 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00010293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

