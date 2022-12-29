Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $77,718.41 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00010265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

