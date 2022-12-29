Euler Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.18 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00022529 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Euler has a market cap of $37.18 million and $626,326.97 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.07 or 0.05085906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00496842 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.39 or 0.29438123 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

