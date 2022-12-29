Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 194.9% in December

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETCMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
