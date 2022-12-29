Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 194.9% in December

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

