Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.46. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Stock Up 11.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
