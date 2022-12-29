F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on FXLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F45 Training to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

F45 Training stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 63.87% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. Equities research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

