FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1,446.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $174.26 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

