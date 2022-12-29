Fei USD (FEI) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $415.82 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99053195 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,416,573.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

