Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.19 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $75.73 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003754 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

