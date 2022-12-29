FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Critical Survey

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FFBW and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 5.29 $1.56 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.62 $58.73 million $3.45 7.25

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

