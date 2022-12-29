Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 388.3% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 553,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,565. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $61.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

