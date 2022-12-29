Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. 6,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.