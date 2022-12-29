Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIL. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

