Financial Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PrimeEnergy Resources and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 31.77% 27.52% 15.07% Comstock Resources 29.59% 70.54% 16.69%

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million 2.12 $2.10 million $16.25 5.37 Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.73 -$241.73 million $3.44 3.97

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

