Financial Review: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 20.24 N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 17.80 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.31

Profitability

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

This table compares NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.70%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.99%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta



NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Eos Energy Enterprises



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

