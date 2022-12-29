First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 184,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,598. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.