First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 2.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

ONEOK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

